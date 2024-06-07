Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ( EEFT Quick Quote EEFT - Free Report) is a leading payments and transactions processing solution provider that has performed well over the year-to-date period and has the potential to sustain momentum in the coming days. If you have not yet capitalized on the share price appreciation, now might be the time to consider adding the stock to your portfolio.
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 11.5% YTD: What Lies Ahead for Investors?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT - Free Report) is a leading payments and transactions processing solution provider that has performed well over the year-to-date period and has the potential to sustain momentum in the coming days. If you have not yet capitalized on the share price appreciation, now might be the time to consider adding the stock to your portfolio.
Let’s delve deeper.
What Makes EEFT an Attractive Pick Now?
An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run this year so far. Shares of EEFT have returned 11.5% against the 2.8% decline of the industry it belongs to, which falls in the Finance space. The sector registered 4.3% growth during this time.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Solid Rank & VGM Score: Due to its solid prospects, this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock presents an attractive investment opportunity for investors at the moment. Also, it currently has a VGM Score of B, where V stands for Value, G stands for Growth and M stands for Momentum. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities.
Northward Estimate Revisions: Three estimates for the 2024 bottom line moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved up 2% during this time.
Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EEFT’s 2024 bottom line indicates a 15.8% year-over-year increase to $8.64 per share. The consensus estimate for 2025 indicates 12.2% growth on a year-over-year basis. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.3%.
Growth Factors to Consider: Solid growth in cross-border transactions and sustained demand for digital products are expected to continue boosting Euronet’s results in the coming days. Venturing into new markets and growing merchant acquiring business will continue to support its EFT Processing unit. Expanding digital media and mobile sales are projected to bolster its epay segment in the future.
The Money Transfer business is expected to gain from the increase in direct-to-consumer digital transactions. Additionally, it is continually expanding its global ATM operations through strategic acquisitions, positioning itself for long-term growth. Notably, last month, it announced the acquisition of Malaysian Electronic Payment System ATM terminals, aiming to enhance its presence in the Malaysian market.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the broader Finance space may look at some other top-ranked players like Axos Financial, Inc. (AX - Free Report) , WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) and ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axos Financial’s current-year earnings indicates 52.3% year-over-year growth. AX beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 12.6%. The consensus mark for current year revenues suggests a 28.3% jump from a year ago.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WisdomTree’s 2024 earnings indicates 51.4% year-over-year growth. During the past two months, WT has witnessed three upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. It met earnings estimates thrice in the past four quarters and beat once, with an average surprise of 2.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ChoiceOne’s current-year earnings suggests a 7.1% year-over-year increase. During the past 60 days, COFS has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for current year revenues suggests a 7.1% jump from a year ago.