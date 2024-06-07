We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Time to Buy Lululemon's (LULU) Stock After Beating Q1 Earnings Expectations?
Apparel giants like Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) and Nike (NKE - Free Report) are not immune to concerns about a slowdown in consumer spending with both stocks down roughly -8% over the last year. However, Lululemon continued to reaffirm its attractive growth prospects are still intact after beating Q1 top and bottom-line expectations on Wednesday with Nike set to report its quarterly results later in the month.
Seeing that LULU has dropped -37% year to date, investors may be wondering if it’s time to buy stock in the popular yoga-themed athletic apparel company for a rebound considering its blazing historical performance.
Q1 Review & Revenue Guidance
Illustrating that its brand loyalty remains strong, Lululemon's Q1 sales of $2.2 billion rose 10% from the comparative quarter and slightly edged estimates of $2.19 billion. Furthermore, Q1 EPS of $2.54 came in 7% better than expected and spiked 11% from a year ago. It’s also noteworthy that Lululemon has now surpassed earnings expectations for 16 consecutive quarters dating back to September of 2020.
For the second quarter, Lululemon expects 9%-10% revenue growth which came in slightly above the current Zacks Consensus of 8.23% growth or sales of $2.39 billion (Current Qtr below). The company still expects full-year revenue growth in the range of 10%-11% with expectations calling for 11.53% growth (Current Year).
EPS Outlook
Based on Zacks estimates, Lululemon’s annual earnings are expected to rise 11% in its current fiscal 2025 to $14.14 per share versus EPS of $12.77 in FY24. Better still, FY26 EPS is forecasted to jump another 11% to $15.68.
Takeaway
Despite linguring concerns of slower consumer spending, especially among premium apparel items, Lululemon’s stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). To that point, Lululemon’s Q1 results helped reconfirm what is still an attractive earnings outlook.
Plus, LULU trades near its cheapest P/E valuation since going public at 22.9X and longer-term investors could be rewarded from current levels although there may still be better buying opportunities ahead.