Why the Market Dipped But Hasbro (HAS) Gained Today

HAS Quick Quote HAS - Free Report) ending at $58.45, denoting a +0.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.
Shares of the toy maker witnessed a loss of 4.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.02%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $938.32 million, showing a 22.45% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion, indicating changes of +45.82% and -17.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.18% higher. Currently, Hasbro is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Hasbro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.09 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that HAS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Why the Market Dipped But Hasbro (HAS) Gained Today
