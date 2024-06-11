See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Goldman Sachs LrgCp Gr Insights Inv (GLCTX)
Fidelity Disciplined Equity (FDEQX)
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Disciplined Equity (FDEQX - Free Report) has a 0.48% expense ratio and 0.32% management fee. FDEQX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.61% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
T.Rowe Price Integrat US SMID Core (TQSMX - Free Report) : 0.87% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TQSMX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.99% over the last five years, TQSMX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights IR (GLCTX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. GLCTX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With a five-year annual return of 14.37%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.