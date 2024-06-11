Virco's (VIRC) Shares Gain on Q1 Earnings & Net Sales Beat

Virco Manufacturing Corporation ( VIRC Quick Quote VIRC - Free Report) reported extraordinary results in first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Apr 30, 2024), wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew on a year-over-year basis. The quarter’s results were primarily driven by a large individual order related to disaster relief and recovery, which is currently halfway done and expected to be complete by 2024 summer. Furthermore, the company’s domestic U.S. operations, including vertically integrated sales, manufacturing, logistics and field service, added to the uptrend. Going forward, the company aims to seek potential acquisition opportunities to expand and strengthen its current business capabilities. Also, along with driving its prospects, Virco expects to add shareholder value through quarterly dividends and share repurchases. Shares of VIRC gained 21.5% during the trading session on Jun 7 post the announcement of the quarterly results. Delving Deeper
The company reported adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents per share by a whopping 200%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an adjusted loss of 9 cents per share.
Operating Highlights
During the fiscal first quarter, Virco’s gross profit increased notably by 54.1% to $20.3 million, year over year. The gross margin expanded 570 basis points (bps) to 43.5% compared with the year-ago reported value of 37.8%. The uptick was backed by the efficiencies of higher factory output and stable raw material costs and supplies.
Selling, general and administrative expenses – as a percentage of sales – declined 430 bps to 37.2% compared with 41.5% reported a year ago. The company reported an operating profit of $3 million against an operating loss of $1.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Financials
At the fiscal first-quarter end, Virco had cash of $0.6 million, down from $5.3 million at fiscal 2023-end. As of Apr 30, long-term debt (less current portion) was $6.8 million, up from $4.1 million at fiscal 2023-end.
The company completed its first round of open market share repurchases totaling $1.5 million. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Virco currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector. Strategic Education, Inc. ( STRA Quick Quote STRA - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here STRA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.2%, on average. The stock has gained 46.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRA’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 6.4% and 33.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. NFLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average. The stock has risen 51.3% in the past year. The consensus estimate for NFLX’s 2024 sales and EPS implies a rise of 14.8% and 52.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has surged 65.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 16.8% and 63.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
