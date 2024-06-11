Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Premier Foods (PRRFY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Premier Foods (PRRFY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PRRFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.70 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.96. Over the last 12 months, PRRFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.73 and as low as 8.52, with a median of 10.38.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PRRFY's P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.12. PRRFY's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.88, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Premier Foods is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PRRFY feels like a great value stock at the moment.


