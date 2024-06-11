We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Archrock (AROC) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Archrock Inc. (AROC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Archrock Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AROC has gained about 22.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Archrock Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.6%.
Over the past three months, Enterprise Products Partners' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Archrock Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.7% this year, meaning that AROC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Enterprise Products Partners falls under the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.3%.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Archrock Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners as they attempt to continue their solid performance.