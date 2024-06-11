We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited (SGHC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGHC's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, SGHC has returned 9.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2%. As we can see, Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Wolverine World Wide (WWW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 47.4%.
For Wolverine World Wide, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, so SGHC is performing better in this area.
Wolverine World Wide, however, belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved -7.7% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited and Wolverine World Wide as they attempt to continue their solid performance.