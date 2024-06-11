We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Belden (BDC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Belden is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BDC has returned 22.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 3.5%. This means that Belden is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) . The stock is up 84.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 150%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #41. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.
Belden and Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.