Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Amtech Systems (ASYS) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amtech Systems (ASYS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amtech Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amtech Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASYS' full-year earnings has moved 48% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ASYS has gained about 43.3% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 19.5%. As we can see, Amtech Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) . The stock is up 20.1% year-to-date.
In Badger Meter's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Amtech Systems belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 102.6% this year, meaning that ASYS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #10. The industry has moved +12.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amtech Systems and Badger Meter. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.