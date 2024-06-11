We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Canada Goose is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOS' full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, GOOS has gained about 14.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 9.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Canada Goose is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.9%.
Over the past three months, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Canada Goose belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22% this year, meaning that GOOS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #70. The industry has moved +14.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Canada Goose and Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.