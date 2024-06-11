We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is DaVita (DVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. DaVita HealthCare (DVA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
DaVita HealthCare is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1044 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DaVita HealthCare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, DVA has returned 36.7% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 6.2%. As we can see, DaVita HealthCare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Twist Bioscience (TWST - Free Report) . The stock is up 36.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Twist Bioscience's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, DaVita HealthCare is a member of the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.3% so far this year, so DVA is performing better in this area.
Twist Bioscience, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 503-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved -3.4% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on DaVita HealthCare and Twist Bioscience as they attempt to continue their solid performance.