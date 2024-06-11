We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
APELY or LOGI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Computer - Peripheral Equipment sector have probably already heard of Alps Electric (APELY - Free Report) and Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Alps Electric and Logitech are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that APELY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
APELY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.72, while LOGI has a forward P/E of 23.63. We also note that APELY has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. LOGI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81.
Another notable valuation metric for APELY is its P/B ratio of 0.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LOGI has a P/B of 7.16.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to APELY's Value grade of A and LOGI's Value grade of D.
APELY sticks out from LOGI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that APELY is the better option right now.