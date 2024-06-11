We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) standing at $38.79, reflecting a -0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.
Shares of the cable provider witnessed a loss of 0.89% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.1 billion, down 1.34% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.21 per share and a revenue of $123.16 billion, indicating changes of +5.78% and +1.31%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Comcast. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Comcast boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Comcast is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.25. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.25 for its industry.
One should further note that CMCSA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.