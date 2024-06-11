We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $1.78, demonstrating a +0.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.65 million, up 22.51% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.09% higher. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.