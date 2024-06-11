We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Invesco Growth and Income R (ACGLX - Free Report) has a 1.04% expense ratio and 0.36% management fee. ACGLX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 9.08% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Principal Large Cap Growth I R4 (PPUSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.97%. Management fee: 0.6%. PPUSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.15% over the last five years.
Toews Hedged Core L Fund (THLGX - Free Report) : 1.26% expense ratio and 1% management fee. THLGX is a Long Short - Equity mutual fund, which look at taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline, but overall, hope to minimize their market exposure. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 7.95% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.