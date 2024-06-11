We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Clean Harbors is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 316 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CLH has moved about 23.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 5.2%. This means that Clean Harbors is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, HNI (HNI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.1%.
Over the past three months, HNI's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Clean Harbors is a member of the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.9% so far this year, meaning that CLH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
HNI, however, belongs to the Business - Office Products industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #2. The industry has moved +0.6% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Clean Harbors and HNI as they could maintain their solid performance.