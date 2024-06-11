We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AptarGroup (ATR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AptarGroup is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ATR has returned about 17.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AptarGroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Napco (NSSC - Free Report) . The stock is up 46.2% year-to-date.
In Napco's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.5% this year, meaning that ATR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Napco, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +10.4% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AptarGroup and Napco as they could maintain their solid performance.