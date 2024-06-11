We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is one of 619 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved 62.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AOSL has gained about 12.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alkami Technology (ALKT - Free Report) . The stock is up 11.8% year-to-date.
For Alkami Technology, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17% so far this year, so AOSL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
In contrast, Alkami Technology falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 138 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14%.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Alkami Technology as they attempt to continue their solid performance.