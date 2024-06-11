We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is one of 283 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRO's full-year earnings has moved 76.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CDRO has gained about 146.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This means that Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.3%.
Over the past three months, Cinemark Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7% so far this year, meaning that CDRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Cinemark Holdings, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +1.3% so far this year.
Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and Cinemark Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.