Is Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (BCYC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1044 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCYC's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BCYC has gained about 28.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 6.2%. This means that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Brookdale Senior Living's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 503 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.8% so far this year, meaning that BCYC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Brookdale Senior Living, however, belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +7.5% so far this year.
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR and Brookdale Senior Living could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.