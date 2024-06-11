We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Henkel AG & Co. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Henkel AG & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HENKY's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, HENKY has gained about 11% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 1.9%. This means that Henkel AG & Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 6.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Ingredion's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Henkel AG & Co. belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.1% so far this year, meaning that HENKY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ingredion, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved -2.4% so far this year.
Henkel AG & Co. and Ingredion could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.