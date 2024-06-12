Tesla (TSLA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Tesla (
TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) standing at $170.66, reflecting a -1.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.27% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 1.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.85%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tesla in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.91 billion, down 0.08% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $98.56 billion, indicating changes of -20.83% and +1.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tesla. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.06% downward. Tesla is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tesla has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.48 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.85, so one might conclude that Tesla is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
