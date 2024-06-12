We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) closed at $22.04, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.27% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 67.73% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 266.67% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $295.32 million, showing a 42.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
HIMS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +263.64% and +40.58%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 120.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.43, so one might conclude that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HIMS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.