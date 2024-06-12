Eastman (EMN) Unveils Naia Renew for Denim for Sustainability

Eastman Chemical Company ( EMN Quick Quote EMN - Free Report) is on a mission to make sustainable fashion more accessible by making Naia Renew available at scale, which provides versatility across a wide range of fashion segments. Eastman's integration of Naia Renew into the denim segment gets it one step closer to its aim of making sustainable style accessible to all. The company is exhibiting Naia Renew's potential with many of its worldwide brand partners, who are already using the novel fibers in denim. Denim Premiere Vision brings together designers and producers from all around the world every six months. Exhibitors, such as the Eastman Naia team, share denim advancements and research fashion trends to fulfill consumer demands. Naia Renew fiber works well with natural fibers, other man-made cellulose fibers, synthetic fibers and multi-content yarns. Due to its ability to create a fashionable, eco-friendly fabric with a genuine feel and appearance, it is the ideal addition to denim, appealing to a global audience. In addition, Naia Renew effectively controls odor and moisture, improves spreading speed, and is hypoallergenic and skin-friendly for denim that is soft to the touch both before and after washing. Denim combined with Naia Renew is comfortable in any season. Naia Renew is a cellulose acetate fabric composed of 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% certified recycled material. Certified recycled content in Naia Renew is diverted from landfills and converted to molecular building blocks using Eastman's unique molecular recycling technology. The molecules are mixed with sustainably sourced wood pulp to create Naia Renew fibers for new textiles. This approach results in a circular, completely traceable and biodegradable cellulosic fiber with a lower carbon footprint. This also decreases dependency on virgin materials. Naia Renew has acquired several sustainability certifications, including the Global Recycled Standard and OEKO-TEX class 1. Eastman collaborates with firms like Patagonia and Debrand to recycle pre- and post-consumer waste for its molecular recycling technology, which creates Naia Renew fiber. Shares of Eastman have gained 25.5% over the past year against a 3.3% decline of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Eastman (EMN) Unveils Naia Renew for Denim for Sustainability
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN - Free Report) is on a mission to make sustainable fashion more accessible by making Naia Renew available at scale, which provides versatility across a wide range of fashion segments. Eastman's integration of Naia Renew into the denim segment gets it one step closer to its aim of making sustainable style accessible to all. The company is exhibiting Naia Renew's potential with many of its worldwide brand partners, who are already using the novel fibers in denim.
Denim Premiere Vision brings together designers and producers from all around the world every six months. Exhibitors, such as the Eastman Naia team, share denim advancements and research fashion trends to fulfill consumer demands. Naia Renew fiber works well with natural fibers, other man-made cellulose fibers, synthetic fibers and multi-content yarns. Due to its ability to create a fashionable, eco-friendly fabric with a genuine feel and appearance, it is the ideal addition to denim, appealing to a global audience.
In addition, Naia Renew effectively controls odor and moisture, improves spreading speed, and is hypoallergenic and skin-friendly for denim that is soft to the touch both before and after washing. Denim combined with Naia Renew is comfortable in any season.
Naia Renew is a cellulose acetate fabric composed of 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% certified recycled material. Certified recycled content in Naia Renew is diverted from landfills and converted to molecular building blocks using Eastman's unique molecular recycling technology. The molecules are mixed with sustainably sourced wood pulp to create Naia Renew fibers for new textiles. This approach results in a circular, completely traceable and biodegradable cellulosic fiber with a lower carbon footprint. This also decreases dependency on virgin materials.
Naia Renew has acquired several sustainability certifications, including the Global Recycled Standard and OEKO-TEX class 1. Eastman collaborates with firms like Patagonia and Debrand to recycle pre- and post-consumer waste for its molecular recycling technology, which creates Naia Renew fiber.
Eastman Chemical, on its first-quarter call, said that it predicts uncertain primary demand in key markets and regions through the remainder of 2024. However, the company continues to gain from its innovation-driven growth approach, which facilitates growth beyond its end markets. Eastman expects to gain from revenues and earnings generated by its Kingsport methanolysis unit, mostly in the second half of the year. The company plans to maintain pricing discipline and improve asset utilization throughout the year.
