Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
RBB Free Market US Equity (FMUEX - Free Report) : 0.55% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. FMUEX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. With annual returns of 9.37% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Deutsche Capital Growth S (SCGSX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. SCGSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. SCGSX, with annual returns of 13.82% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Russell Select US Equity Y (RTDYX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RTDYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. RTDYX has an expense ratio of 0.35%, management fee of 0.3%, and annual returns of 12.02% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.