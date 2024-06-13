Seeking Clues to Lennar (LEN) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lennar (
LEN Quick Quote LEN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.57 billion, increasing 6.6% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lennar metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Financial Services' will reach $261.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes' should come in at $8.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Multifamily' reaching $146.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land' of $20.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Homebuilding' to reach $8.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Deliveries - Average sales price - Total' at $422.43. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $449 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Active Communities - Total' stands at 1,275. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,263.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deliveries - Homes' will likely reach 19,245. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17,074 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Backlog - Homes' will reach 18,103. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20,214.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Backlog - Dollar Value - Total' should arrive at $8.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.53 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Backlog - Average sales price - Total' to come in at $458.10. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $472 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'New orders - Homes' will reach 21,064. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,885.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lennar here>>> Over the past month, Lennar shares have recorded returns of -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LEN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
