Are Finance Stocks Lagging Credit Agricole (CRARY) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Credit Agricole SA (CRARY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Credit Agricole SA is one of 854 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Credit Agricole SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRARY's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CRARY has returned 3.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.4% on average. As we can see, Credit Agricole SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Golub Capital BDC (GBDC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.3%.
The consensus estimate for Golub Capital BDC's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Credit Agricole SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.7% so far this year, meaning that CRARY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Golub Capital BDC falls under the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #140. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Credit Agricole SA and Golub Capital BDC as they could maintain their solid performance.