Is Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Lifetime Brands is one of 283 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lifetime Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCUT's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, LCUT has returned 49.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -2.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Lifetime Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.
PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37%.
Over the past three months, PlayAGS's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 297.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Lifetime Brands belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, meaning that LCUT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved -7% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Lifetime Brands and PlayAGS as they attempt to continue their solid performance.