Is BRF (BRFS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BRF (BRFS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
BRF is one of 192 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 123.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BRFS has moved about 28.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.9% on average. As we can see, BRF is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 414.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Laird Superfood, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 47.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.1% this year, meaning that BRFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Laird Superfood, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
BRF and Laird Superfood, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.