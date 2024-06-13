We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CareCloud (CCLD) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CareCloud, Inc. is one of 1044 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CareCloud, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCLD's full-year earnings has moved 130.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CCLD has moved about 73.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 5.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CareCloud, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 81.4%.
Over the past three months, Context Therapeutics Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CareCloud, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 20.2% so far this year, so CCLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Context Therapeutics Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 185-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved -6.2% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CareCloud, Inc. and Context Therapeutics Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.