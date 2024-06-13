Halliburton (HAL) to Deploy UEM Solution at Norway's Maria Field

Halliburton Company ( HAL Quick Quote HAL - Free Report) has inked a license agreement with Wintershall Dea for deploying its new Unified Ensemble Modelling (UEM) solution. Per the terms of the agreement, Wintershall Dea will use Halliburton Landmark’s new UEM solution to enhance the accuracy of its reservoir models.
The solution employs an advanced and sophisticated modeling approach that combines static and dynamic data in real time. The simultaneous use of both static and dynamic data allows for a comprehensive understanding of subsurface conditions. Additionally, UEM improves the precision of reservoir models by continually incorporating geological uncertainties, thereby playing a critical role in enhancing reservoir recovery amid uncertainties.
The technology is expected to allow Wintershall to continuously update and enhance its risk evaluation for ongoing drilling programs after the completion of each new well. A representative from Halliburton has highlighted that the capability to update a drilling target and the uncertainties associated with it provides the operators with exceptional decision-making abilities.
By leveraging Landmark’s cutting-edge, ensemble-based technology, Wintershall Dea should be able to update its earth models at rates that were previously unattainable, ensuring better alignment of its drilling programs with subsurface conditions. This innovative approach is expected to provide Wintershall Dea with improved well productivity, along with cost reduction benefits.
Real-time drilling data should further aid in refining Wintershall Dea’s models and predict uncertainties by enriching its database. Halliburton is set to deploy DecisionSpace 365 with UEM for the first time at Norway’s Maria Offshore Field.
Wintershall Dea has highlighted that its collaboration with Halliburton Landmark’s Reservoir Center of Excellence is significant for the development of advanced tools that will facilitate informed decision-making during drilling operations. The company has also mentioned that its upcoming drilling campaign at Maria Field will implement this technology.
