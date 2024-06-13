Back to top

APTV or CART: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) or Maplebear (CART - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, both Aptiv PLC and Maplebear are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

APTV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.69, while CART has a forward P/E of 32.72. We also note that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CART currently has a PEG ratio of 1.20.

Another notable valuation metric for APTV is its P/B ratio of 1.83. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CART has a P/B of 2.83.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to APTV's Value grade of A and CART's Value grade of D.

Both APTV and CART are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that APTV is the superior value option right now.


