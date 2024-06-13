Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (
EPD Quick Quote EPD - Free Report) closed at $28.40, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.85%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.53%.
Shares of the provider of midstream energy services witnessed a loss of 1.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.55% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.65, indicating a 14.04% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.74 billion, showing a 29.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.73 per share and a revenue of $58.34 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.91% and +17.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher within the past month. Currently, Enterprise Products Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.
Meanwhile, EPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
