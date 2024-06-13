We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Leidos (LDOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $144.58, demonstrating a +0.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.85% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.53%.
The the stock of security and engineering company has fallen by 1.92% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Leidos in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.13, indicating a 18.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.46 per share and a revenue of $16.07 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.89% and +4.1%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Leidos is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Leidos is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.92 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that LDOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.