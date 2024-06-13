Back to top

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2024, Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $588.1 million, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $611.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was -28.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dave & Buster's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales - Total: -5.6% compared to the -3.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Stores Count - End of Period: 224 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 223.
  • Change in Comparable Store Sales - Entertainment: -1.9% compared to the -3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Entertainment revenues: $385.70 million compared to the $405.41 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Food and beverage revenues: $202.40 million compared to the $211.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
Shares of Dave & Buster's have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

