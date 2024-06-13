We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Inseego (INSG) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Inseego (INSG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Inseego is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Inseego is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSG's full-year earnings has moved 80.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that INSG has returned about 278.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 10.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Inseego is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Micron (MU - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 64.9%.
In Micron's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 127.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Inseego belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 138 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.3% this year, meaning that INSG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Micron falls under the Semiconductor Memory industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #2. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +64.9%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Inseego and Micron as they could maintain their solid performance.