Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Goldman Sachs is one of 854 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Goldman Sachs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS' full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that GS has returned about 16.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.1% on average. As we can see, Goldman Sachs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, AerCap (AER - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.4%.
For AerCap, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Goldman Sachs is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.2% so far this year, so GS is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, AerCap belongs to the Financial - Leasing Companies industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +14.7% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Goldman Sachs and AerCap as they attempt to continue their solid performance.