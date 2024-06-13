We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Exponent (EXPO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Exponent (EXPO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Exponent is one of 316 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Exponent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPO's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that EXPO has returned about 8.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 5.9% on average. As we can see, Exponent is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39%.
For Nu Holdings Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Exponent is a member of the Consulting Services industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.3% so far this year, so EXPO is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 173-stock industry is currently ranked #61. The industry has moved +19.2% year to date.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Exponent and Nu Holdings Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.