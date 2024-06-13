We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ageas (AGESY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) . AGESY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.79, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.63. Over the past year, AGESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.56 and as low as 4.85, with a median of 5.44.
Investors should also note that AGESY holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AGESY's industry has an average PEG of 0.53 right now. Over the last 12 months, AGESY's PEG has been as high as 0.71 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.37.
Another notable valuation metric for AGESY is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.48. Over the past 12 months, AGESY's P/B has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.89.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ageas's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AGESY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.