Is Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has InterContinental Hotels (IHG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
InterContinental Hotels is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 283 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. InterContinental Hotels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHG's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, IHG has moved about 14.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.2% on average. This shows that InterContinental Hotels is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC - Free Report) . The stock is up 9.1% year-to-date.
In Lincoln Educational Services Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, InterContinental Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.8% so far this year, so IHG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +1.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track InterContinental Hotels and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.