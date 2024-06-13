We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1043 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Castle Biosciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTL's full-year earnings has moved 43.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CSTL has returned 8.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Castle Biosciences, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 29.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Lantheus Holdings' current year EPS has increased 13.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 502 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.3% so far this year, so CSTL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Lantheus Holdings, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 91-stock industry is ranked #140. The industry has moved +4.4% so far this year.
Castle Biosciences, Inc. and Lantheus Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.