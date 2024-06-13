We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Atlas Copco (ATLKY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atlas Copco AB is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlas Copco AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATLKY's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ATLKY has moved about 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 5.4%. This means that Atlas Copco AB is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Brady (BRC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.5%.
In Brady's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atlas Copco AB belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, so ATLKY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Brady belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +12% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atlas Copco AB and Brady as they could maintain their solid performance.