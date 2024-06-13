We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging KimberlyClark (KMB) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Kimberly-Clark (KMB - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Kimberly-Clark is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kimberly-Clark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, KMB has moved about 11.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.1% on average. This means that Kimberly-Clark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 11.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain Outlet's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Kimberly-Clark belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.9% this year, meaning that KMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Kimberly-Clark and Ollie's Bargain Outlet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.