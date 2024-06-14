Realty Income Corp. (O) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Realty Income Corp. (
O Quick Quote O - Free Report) reached $53.22, with a +1.01% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 4.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.04, showcasing a 4% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 26.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion, which would represent changes of +4.75% and +27.09%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Realty Income Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.16% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Realty Income Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Realty Income Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.93, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 4.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.22.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Realty Income Corp. (O) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
