Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (
GLDD Quick Quote GLDD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.19, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services had lost 4.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.96%.
The upcoming earnings release of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.04, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $166 million, indicating a 25.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $756.66 million, indicating changes of +435.71% and +28.33%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.15.
Meanwhile, GLDD's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 1, this industry ranks in the top 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.19, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services had lost 4.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.96%.
The upcoming earnings release of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.04, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $166 million, indicating a 25.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $756.66 million, indicating changes of +435.71% and +28.33%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.15.
Meanwhile, GLDD's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 1, this industry ranks in the top 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.