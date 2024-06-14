See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
T. Rowe Price Divrs Mid Cap Grth (PRDMX) - free report >>
Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
T. Rowe Price Divrs Mid Cap Grth (PRDMX) - free report >>
Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Dreyfus Fund (DREVX - Free Report) has a 0.69% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. DREVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 18.2% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX - Free Report) : 0.82% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NMIAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.41% over the last five years, NMIAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid-Cap Growth (PRDMX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.86%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 10.93%. PRDMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.