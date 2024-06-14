Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Soars 9.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Redwire Corporation (RDW - Free Report) shares rallied 9.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.58. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 20.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The latest uptick in the share price of Redwire can be attributed to the fact that the company has recently appointed a distinguished aerospace executive and corporate attorney, Aaron Futch, as its Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues are expected to be $66.86 million, up 11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Redwire Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Redwire Corporation is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. One other stock in the same industry, Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 14.3% lower at $0.73. SPCE has returned -19.6% over the past month.

For Virgin Galactic, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.25. This represents a change of +45.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


