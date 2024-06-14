We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEPC's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BEPC has returned 6.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.5% on average. This means that Brookfield Renewable Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) . The stock is up 48.7% year-to-date.
In Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.9% so far this year, meaning that BEPC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #147. The industry has moved +3.9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.