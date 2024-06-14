We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging HCI Group (HCI) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
HCI Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 854 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HCI Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, HCI has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 2.6%. As we can see, HCI Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42.3%.
Over the past three months, Jackson Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, HCI Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.3% so far this year, so HCI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Jackson Financial belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 72-stock industry is currently ranked #142. The industry has moved -2.8% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on HCI Group and Jackson Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.